Blind And Autistic ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Gets Golden Buzzer In Emotional Clip

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Kodi Lee shocked the judges Tuesday after a beautiful performance that earned him a golden buzzer.

Lee, 22, is a blind and autistic musical genius who was brought onto the stage by his mother, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

WATCH:

“We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge… That’s when I realized ‘Oh my gosh, he’s an entertainer.’ With music and performing he was able to withstand living in this world,” his mom told the judges before the performance.

Lee sang Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You” and had the judges in tears before the end of the song. He earned a standing ovation from all four judges, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. (RELATED: This Kid’s Sinatra-Inspired Rap Leaves Women Swooning, Internet Melting)

“What just happened there was extraordinary,” Cowell told Lee. “Your voice is absolutely fantastic… I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

Union made Lee’s dreams come true when she gave him the golden buzzer.

“I’m a new judge this season, and I’m also a new mom this year,” Union said. “It’s the toughest job I’ve ever had and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars and the rainbows.”