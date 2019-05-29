Lamar Odom Estimates He Spent $100 Million On Drugs

Former NBA star Lamar Odom thinks he spent an astonishing amount of money on drugs.

Odom, who suffered from a near-fatal drug incident in 2015, told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that he estimates he spent $100 million drugs. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

That’s a bold claim by Lamar Odom pic.twitter.com/IZpFtoFdei — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) May 28, 2019

I’m not going to call Odom a liar because he has clearly used drugs in the past, but the numbers don’t add up here at all for his claim.

During his NBA career, he made a reported $114 million. After taxes and agent fees, he’d be left with about $60 million if I’m being generous. I’m supposed to believe he spent every penny of that money and then an additional $40 million?

Yeah, I’m not buying it at all.

There’s just no way. There’s just no way in hell he spent $100 million on drugs with his career earnings barely being north of that before taxes.

I’m willing to believe a lot of stuff, but I’m not even close to believing these numbers. Call me a skeptic, but I’m not that gullible.

Again, I’m not calling Odom a liar, but I’d like to know where all this money came from for his drugs, and I’m sure the IRS would also like to ask the same question.

I really hope Odom is doing much better these days. You hate to see anybody struggle with addiction, but I’m not sure there’s anything on this planet capable of convincing me he spent $100 million on drugs.

I’m not buying it right now, I won’t buy it tomorrow and I’m not going to believe it down the road. Unless he secretly won the lottery, the money just isn’t there for it to make sense.

