Marvin Lewis Joins Arizona State’s Football Team As Advisor To Herm Edwards

Marvin Lewis is headed to Arizona State.

According to Adam Schefter on Tuesday, the former Bengals head coach will be joining Herm Edwards and the football team as a “special advisor.”

Imagine going from being an NFL head coach for several years, making NFL money, running one of the most powerful franchises in all of sports and then becoming an advisor at a PAC-12 program that won seven games last season. (RELATED: Cincinnati Bengals Fire Head Coach Marvin Lewis)

If that’s not a fall from grace, then I really don’t know what is at all.

The only way this makes sense is if Lewis has enough money in the bank to ride it out until the end, and just wants to be involved with the game one way or another.

You could do a lot worse than the Sun Devils. They’re a Power Five program, but just not a great one. I can’t imagine he’s making much money at all, especially by NFL standards.

Maybe he really does just want to hang out with Herm Edwards and see what they can do together for the Sun Devils.

He might still be on a football staff, but ASU isn’t the way back to the NFL. It’s just not, especially when your role is simply that of an advisor.

Again, maybe he’s content with that part of his life being over and he’s just looking for something to do. Either way, Lewis and Edwards together should be fun to follow during the 2019 season.

If you told me a few years ago Herm Edwards and Marvin Lewis would both be coaching at ASU, I would have told you to get some mental health help. Life is crazy.

