Miranda Lambert And Husband Brendan McLoughlin Not Getting Divorce, Despite Split Report

Miranda Lambert and new husband Brendan McLoughlin are reportedly not getting a divorce after only 122 days of marriage, despite split report stating otherwise.

“[The report] is completely made up. Not one iota is true,” a representative for the 35-year-old country singer shared with People magazine on Wednesday. “They are happy and together!” (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 13, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

It comes after a tabloid report in Star featured a cover story alleging that she and McLoughlin were over, under a headline that read, “Miranda Lambert’s Worst Nightmare: Divorce After 122 Days,” per GossipCop.com.

The insider shared that the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer‘s marriage was over and she was “moving out” of their $2 million apartment in New York City. The same source also shared that the singer reportedly had told friends that “marrying Brendan was the biggest mistake of her life.” (RELATED: Miranda Lambert: New Music Coming Out Soon)

“Because of the way she rushed in to marrying Brendan, they’re [Lambert’s pals are] scared she didn’t have him sign a prenup. They’re very fearful she didn’t take the necessary legal steps to protect her money.”

The source continued, “[Lambert] can’t seem to believe she’s just had one failed romance after another.”

As previously reported, “Tin Man” hitmaker made headlines when news surfaced earlier this year that she had tied the knot in February to New York Police Department officer McLoughlin in a secret ceremony.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert captioned her post on Instagram. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. Me. #theone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Feb 16, 2019 at 2:41pm PST

The two met back in November when Lambert was in New York City with her female group the Pistol Annies to perform on “Good Morning America.” The “House That Built Me” singer was previously married to country star Blake Shelton who after they divorced started dating singer Gwen Stefani.