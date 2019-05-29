Weatherman Loses His Cool During Live Tornado Warning As Viewers Demand To Go Back To ‘The Bachelorette’

Ohio meteorologist Jamie Simpson lost his temper with viewers Monday when, during a live tornado warning, they complained about interruptions to “The Bachelorette.”

‘Just stop’: Dayton meteorologist blasts ‘Bachelorette’ fans complaining about tornado warning interruptions https://t.co/N9wlOKBN2h via @fox8news — fox8news (@fox8news) May 28, 2019

Simpson, who was reporting live updates on the dangerous storms for Fox 45 in Dayton, saw social media posts from viewers who were annoyed that their show was being interrupted.

WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network’s decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage “I’m done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic” pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019

“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already,” Simpson said. “‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay?”

“Think about if this was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this,” Simpson continued. “Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complained that this is all about my ego. Stop. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic.”

Simpson apologized later in the broadcast for being harsh with viewers, saying, “Alright, I’m sorry I did that, it just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other people’s safety around here.”

Drone footage showed some of the damage from Monday’s storms.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean agreed with Simpson.

If your local meteorologist is breaking into your favorite tv show to deliver a #TORNADOWARNING it’s to try to save lives not to “ruin” your evening. They’d rather be enjoying a long weekend with their families, but went into work to help others. They deserve a big #ThankYou — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 28, 2019

Background: Last night a local meteorologist broke into the #bachelorette to deliver tornado warnings. Sometimes it’s the only way we can get your attention and people were furious. Try talking to the people who lost their homes or loved ones about your tv show interruption. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 28, 2019

The tornadoes that swept through Ohio on Monday were just a small fraction of the number still sweeping across the U.S. According to HLN meteorologist Bob Van Dillen, this is only “the fifth time in history that we’ve seen over 500 tornadoes in a 30-day span.” (RELATED: 2020 Democratic Hopefuls Blame Iowa Floods And Tornadoes On Climate Change)

Including yesterday, this is only the 5th time in history we’ve seen 500+ tornadoes in a 30 day span. More today. Ill have it @MorningExp pic.twitter.com/vBgzCdGubQ — Bob Van Dillen (@BobVanDillen) May 28, 2019

And there may be more to come.

A lot of us didn’t get sleep last night watching the warnings and praying that people were safe. We all do our best to keep you informed on the latest weather updates. Thanks for trusting us. pic.twitter.com/Q1QbXnqkd4 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 29, 2019

Historic flooding is compounding the effects of the storms in many areas, causing massive damage to homes and crops throughout the Midwest.

