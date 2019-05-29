Weatherman Loses His Cool During Live Tornado Warning As Viewers Demand To Go Back To ‘The Bachelorette’

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Ohio meteorologist Jamie Simpson lost his temper with viewers Monday when, during a live tornado warning, they complained about interruptions to “The Bachelorette.”

Simpson, who was reporting live updates on the dangerous storms for Fox 45 in Dayton, saw social media posts from viewers who were annoyed that their show was being interrupted.

“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already,” Simpson said. “‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay?”

“Think about if this was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this,” Simpson continued. “Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complained that this is all about my ego. Stop. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic.”

Simpson apologized later in the broadcast for being harsh with viewers, saying, “Alright, I’m sorry I did that, it just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other people’s safety around here.”

Drone footage showed some of the damage from Monday’s storms.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean agreed with Simpson.

The tornadoes that swept through Ohio on Monday were just a small fraction of the number still sweeping across the U.S. According to HLN meteorologist Bob Van Dillen, this is only “the fifth time in history that we’ve seen over 500 tornadoes in a 30-day span.” (RELATED: 2020 Democratic Hopefuls Blame Iowa Floods And Tornadoes On Climate Change)

And there may be more to come.

Historic flooding is compounding the effects of the storms in many areas, causing massive damage to homes and crops throughout the Midwest.

