Paige VanZant Says She’s ‘Nowhere Near Finished’ Fighting

Paige VanZant’s return to the octagon took another step forward with a recent Instagram post, and made it clear her fighting days are far from over.

We've all been eagerly waiting to watch VanZant walk back into the octagon to crack some more skulls. She hasn't fought since defeating Rachael Ostovich, but she sounds ready to go these days as we head into the summer months for UFC fights.

VanZant wrote the following on Instagram late Tuesday night:

Fighting is like a drug. One more will never be enough. I’ve been in the UFC for over five years and I pray for the days I get to have the spotlight on me again. I’ll never fully understand Gods plan for me, but I do know one thing for sure. I am a fighter, I belong in this sport, and I am nowhere near finished.

Let's go! Who else is ready to run through a damn wall right now? I know I'm ready to roll. It's been months since she last fought, and the time for a her triumphant return is sooner rather than later.

Everybody ignored me the last time I said VanZant would fight again, and she did. Since then, she struggled a bit with injuries, but I'm telling you she'll be back in the octagon again.

Ignore me if you want. I can promise you I’ll be laughing in the end.

Who will she fight in her return? I have no idea, but Dana White knows how valuable she is to the UFC. There’s no way he’ll put her in a fight against anybody that won’t draw ratings.

I can promise you that much.

She’ll be back, and I’ll be right there cheering for her every step of the way. Doubt all you want, but only the haters will look foolish in the end.

