Phillies Player Odubel Herrera Arrested On Simple Assault Charge After Alleged Altercation With His Girlfriend

Police arrested Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera after he allegedly got physical with his girlfriend.

TMZ reported the following details Tuesday on the alleged altercation involving the Phillies player:

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Herrera and his GF got into a dispute at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino during the Phillies’ off day Monday. Cops were called to the scene … and when they saw the woman, they said she had visible injuries on her arm and neck. Cops say they found 27-year-old Herrera in his hotel room after the incident … and arrested him on the charge of simple assault.

The same report indicated Herrera has been placed on administrative leave as the process plays out.

Stop me if you’ve ever heard this one before. It’s another day with the sun up in the sky, and we have another allegation of an athlete committing violence against a woman.

It’s almost like this trend just can’t end for whatever reason. Obviously, Herrera is innocent until proven guilty, but it’s always an ugly look for a league whenever any athlete gets accused of putting their hands on a woman.

TMZ reported he’ll be in court in June, which makes me think he might not be back anytime soon from administrative leave.

The MLB would probably be smart to keep him off the field until the justice system does its thing and figures out what happened.

From a PR perspective, it’d be awful for the Phillies and the MLB if they kept playing a guy who was later convicted of violence against a woman. That’d be an awful look all the way around.

Let’s hope the justice system gets to the bottom of what happened and deals with it in a necessary fashion, if Herrera is guilty of getting physical with a woman.

At some point, athletes and everybody else need to figure out that this ugly trend has to come to a quick end.

