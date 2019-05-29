DC Won’t Host Play Based On Strzok-Page Texts Due To ‘Threats Of Violence’

A theater scheduled to host a stage play about two FBI agents plotting against President Donald Trump has cancelled the performance due to alleged “threats of violence.”

The play, titled “FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers,” written by conservative journalist, Phelim McAleer, was reportedly canceled by the venue only seven days after the project was announced. The cancellation was brought on by alleged security threats that may have surfaced on Twitter, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers,” starring Dean Cain as Peter Strzok and Kristy Swanson as Lisa Page, is said to be a verbatim recital of the “anti-Trump” text messages sent between the two, who testified before House members last year concerning the text messages.

The production was scheduled to debut for a one-time-only showing at the Mead Theatre in Washington, D.C., in June. It was supposed to show in front of a live audience of only 218 people, but was also to be recorded and put online for free viewing, McAleer says.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained an email from a representative of Studio Theatre, a group of theater venues that includes the Mead Theatre, saying that the venue had accepted a 25% deposit from McAleer for the performance already, but would still follow through with its cancellation.

The email reads, “Media reports have made us aware of undisclosed details about the event and Studio has become aware of the threats of violence made surrounding it which raise legitimate safety and security concerns.”

“Studio has an institutional responsibility to consider the safety of our staff, patrons, community, event organizers and attendees. These concerns must be paramount.” the email continued.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that prior to the cancellation, a Twitter user tweeted a threatening message that has since been deleted, regarding the play’s showing, that read, “lock the doors, and set the theater on fire.” The Hollywood Reporter speculated that this could be the threat to which refers in the email. (RELATED: Lisa Page: Everyone At FBI Opposed Letting Hillary’s Lawyers Attend FBI Interview)

McAleer was very displeased with the venue’s cancellation of his production, saying, “This is censorship of facts that they want to keep hidden from the American people.”

“They are hiding behind ‘safety concerns’ in order to squash diversity of opinions in the theater,” McAleer continued.

McAleer said that he will be finding another venue for the production, telling the Hollywood Reporter, “The people who run the Studio-Mead Theatre are hypocrites and they are cowards, scared of a play that tells the truth and might challenge their cozy bubble.”

“We will get a venue. The staged reading will go ahead. It will be filmed and released online and everyone will get to see the truth about how the upper echelons of the FBI tried to subvert democracy,” he continued.

Follow Matt on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.