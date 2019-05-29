Hannity: Mueller’s ‘Basically Full Of Crap’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity claimed that special counsel Robert Mueller was “basically full of crap” during his opening monologue Wednesday night.

Hannity focused on Mueller’s Wednesday morning press conference, in which he notably said, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” The comment led many to jump to the conclusion that Mueller would’ve indicted Trump had he not been afforded presidential protection as stated in the Department of Justice’s guidelines. (RELATED: Mueller Says His Report Is His ‘Testimony’)

WATCH:

“You’ve had two years of lies and hoaxes and conspiracy theories peddled every second of every minute of every hour of every day and it’s just one more round of lying tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, Trump-bashing over a narrative that’s totally dead and buried. Well the fact remains there was no Trump-Russia collusion. There was no obstruction, nothing has changed,” Hannity began.

“Today he officially resigned from the office of special counsel but not before showing the world, of course, what we already know on this program,” he continued. “His partisan hackery true colors, if you well. You have a career bureaucrat, nothing more than a Trump-hating partisan, who is now all but cheering for impeachment based on nothing. And we were right the entire time.”

Hannity then aired the clip from Mueller’s press conference. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Mueller’s Statement On Russia Investigation)

He concluded, “Number one, Mr. Mueller doesn’t know the law, he’s basically full of crap. And the special counsel’s regulations are very clear, according to the law, remember we got rid of the Independent Counsel Act because people like Jerrold Nadler didn’t want the Ken Starr report, with 11 specific felonies listed, even made public. So they change the law. That means the attorney general of the United States under Nadler and companies’ new law, he has the final say and we already know his answer.”

A number of Democrats, including Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, have announced their intention to follow the apparent pathway Mueller set for them regarding a push for impeachment.

