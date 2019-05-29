Trump Reacts To Mueller’s Statement On Russia Investigation

President Donald Trump declared the investigation into Russian conspiracy and obstruction of justice “case … closed” on Wednesday after special counsel Robert Mueller delivered a statement about the conclusion of the probe.

Mueller stated in a Department of Justice (DOJ) press conference on Wednesday that his office did not find evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but reiterated that they did not reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice. Mueller appeared to leave that decision up to Congress, noting a longstanding DOJ regulation that prohibits charging a sitting president with a crime.

Despite Mueller leaving the door open for the Democratic-controlled House to draft up impeachment proceedings, Trump seemed to celebrate Mueller’s statement in a tweet. (RELATED: Mueller Reportedly Reluctant To Testify Publicly About Russia Probe)

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report,” Trump wrote. “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Trump’s tweet seemed to echo a comment from Mueller during the presser, during which he said, “These indictments contain allegations. And we are not commenting on the guilt or innocence of any specific defendant. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.”

White House press secretary also released the following statement on the matter:

“The Special Counsel has completed the investigation, closed his office, and has closed the case. Mr. Mueller explicitly said that he has nothing to add beyond the report, and therefore, does not plan to testify before Congress. The report was clear—there was no collusion, no conspiracy—and the Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction. Special Counsel Mueller also stated that Attorney General Barr acted in good faith in his handling of the report. After two years, the Special Counsel is moving on with his life, and everyone else should do the same.”

