Trump Responds To Claims The White House Ordered USS John McCain ‘Out Of Sight’ During Japan Visit

President Donald Trump fired back Wednesday after reports circulated that the White House had ordered the USS John McCain to remain ‘out of sight’ during his visit to Japan.

“I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan,” Trump tweeted. “Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do!”

A report from the Wall Street Journal published hours earlier had sparked the conversation, blaming Trump’s continued antipathy toward the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain and claiming that a tarp had covered the ship’s name and sailors who would normally wear the name of the ship on their caps “were given the day off.”

The article explained that the order, according to an email a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official sent to U.S. Navy and Air Force officials, came from the White House Military Office. The WHMO is responsible for arranging all presidential travel and may or may not have even informed the president prior to making such a request of command officials.

The fact that Trump may not have had any idea that the ship was being hidden did nothing to deter critics from blaming him for it anyway.

But several sources, including the official account for the Office of Navy Information, claimed that the photo of the USS John McCain covered with a tarp was actually taken the day before Trump arrived and had been removed by the time he arrived. (RELATED: President And First Lady Take In Traditional Sumo Match In Tokyo)

In summary, Caleb Hull tweeted, “If I have everything correct, *someone* in the WH made the request to cover up the USS John McCain, it never happened, and the picture used in the WSJ was not from when Trump was there.”

