White Sox Ceremonial First Pitch Hits The Photographer

The first pitch Tuesday night between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals was an utter disaster.

A blonde woman stepped to the plate to throw to the White Sox player, threw the ball the best she could and ended it by absolutely hammering the photographer capturing the moment. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

How did she manage to go about 20 feet wide to the left? Not a damn clue, but I’m glad she did because the video is outrageous. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below:

Let’s just say there was some shaky command on tonight’s ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

Here’s another angle of the pitch from the photographer’s perspective:

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/ySGgmqSc1n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

I’m not saying I could burn one down the middle at 100 mph like I’m Kenny Powers in his prime, but I damn sure wouldn’t ever allow myself to fire off one that bad. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I don’t care who you are. It doesn’t matter if you’re a star athlete or an elderly woman. You can’t allow yourself to drill the photographer.

I don’t say this lightly when I say that might honestly be the worst pitch I’ve ever seen.

If you’re the White Sox, you need to fire the person responsible for picking this woman to throw the pitch. Somebody has to be responsible for this utter disaster, and there’s nobody more responsible than the person who put her on the mound.

You hate to do it! Absolutely hate to do it, but it must be done!

Best of luck to this woman going forward in life. I’m honestly not sure if you ever can come back from this level of embarrassment. We’re talking about generational shame here.

You hate to see it!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter