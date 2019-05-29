White Women Can Now Go To Dinners So That They Can Be Shamed For Racism

Saira Rao, who ran for Congress in 2018, has co-founded a group where white women can go to dinner to listen to why they are complicit in racism and white supremacy.

Attendees’ only job is to “bear witness” to the pain of “Black and Brown” women.

Race To Dinner invites women to “set aside their white women tears” and schedule a dinner with the co-founders.

White women around the country are invited to join private dinners where they can “bear witness” to the pain of “Black and Brown” women.

Race To Dinner is aimed at white women and was co-founded by Saira Rao after her 2018 congressional run, according to the website.

The group’s website points out that the company’s goal isn’t to make white women comfortable. Its aim is to be seen and heard by white women, whose only job is to sit during the dinner and “bear witness” to their pain, which they say white women have caused.

These dinners aren’t for people who want to feel good, learn or be an ally, and it is not for white women or about white women, the website states. White women already know everything about white supremacy, because “you and your dudes wrote the book,” the Facebook page notes. The website says that it isn’t personal, it’s just how things are.

Even if you don’t think that you are racist, you are, according to Race To Dinner. Denouncing Trump, the KKK and Nazis does not exempt you from racism, this group says. Rather, “as a white person in America, you are an active participant in upholding white supremacy.” Everyone is a part of the system, the website says, but “Black and Brown” people are “on the receiving end of white supremacy” while white women “are on the giving end.”

Race To Dinner is co-founded by Colorado resident Regina Jackson. Jackson is a self-employed real estate broker, according to her Facebook page. Her bio on the website talks about her life growing up in Chicago during the murder of Martin Luther King Jr., the Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner murders, and other violence “perpetrated on innocent people” by white people. This is why she is driven “to push for real change in America,” and why she agreed to be a co-founder, the website says.

Rao ran for Congress in 2018 and the website says that she is a racial justice activist. After she lost the primary, she tweeted that she should “give up on white people” with a link to an opinion piece that she wrote for the New York Times. She also said that she was taking her children and moving out of Colorado because of all of the racism that she was subjected to.

What’s for dinner? On the menu is “sounding off about what it’s like being a Black and Brown woman in this country” and “how white women cause harm every single day,” the group’s Facebook page states.

Short and long answer: YES.

Should I Give Up on White People? https://t.co/MD0JDNgFNx — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) July 5, 2018

The group’s Facebook page writes that “white women hosts and attendees are there for one reason and one reason only: TO BEAR WITNESS TO OUR PAIN.” The intent is to “reveal the naked truth about RACISM in America and YOUR COMPLICITY as white women,” according to the group’s website.

Jackson and Rao have a short letter to white women in the “ About ” section of the website, detailing what a Race To Dinner entails:

Dear white women, you have caused immeasurable pain and damage to Brown and Black women. We are here to sit down with you to candidly explain how you caused this pain and damage. We are not here to change anything. We are here to express the pain you have caused, white women. What you do after you leave the dinner is up to you. WE don’t care about your feelings. SIT WITH THAT FOR A MINUTE. Your feelings pale in comparison to the violence you have caused Black and Brown women. Sincerely, Regina Jackson & Saira Rao

During Rao’s 2018 Congress run, the website details how she was subjected to “throngs of white women” that came to tell her how they weren’t racist. “There was a whole lot of ‘me’ and ‘not all white women,'” the page details.

Rao alleges that she dealt with these meetings for a long time, and finally was finished getting “berated by white women” when a white friend of hers stated that she needed to talk to Rao about “this race stuff.” At this point, the website says that Rao declared, “I’ll do a dinner to talk to several white women at once as long as you are there.” This is how Race To Dinner began. (RELATED: Black Radio Host David Webb Speaks Out After Being Accused Of Benefiting From White Privilege)

Race To Dinner also details why white privilege is racism and how it is involved in every aspect of life:

It is a multifaceted, complete system that functions in all areas: economic , political, educational, health, religion, war, media advertising, entertainment, labor, law and every other system, which all work to keep all things in place that support white supremacy. Our goal is to dig out the tumor called white privilege, power, control and reveal it for what it is, as an even more sinister and toxic form of RACISM. You are an integral part of this system. It is time for you to own that.

If you’re a white women and would like to “set aside your white woman tears,” the Race To Dinner website has a section where you are able to schedule a dinner with Jackson and Rao.

Race To Dinner did not respond to requests for comment.

