University Of Wisconsin Student Mark Lindblom Gets Probation For Sneaking Into Mar-a-Lago

University of Wisconsin student Mark Lindblom got off very easy after sneaking into Mar-a-Lago.

Back in November, the young student walked right past Secret Service after they “wanded” him and wandered around the grounds before eventually getting arrested 20 minutes later, according to the Palm Beach Post. Yes, you read that correctly. A college student didn’t sneak past security like he was James Bond. He simply walked right through, and the USSS even wanded him through a tunnel while President Donald Trump was reportedly there! (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Lindblom got probation for a year after pleading guilty Tuesday to entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

The Wisconsin Badger told the judge that he “wanted to see how far” he could go into Trump’s club. Apparently, he could get pretty damn far before anybody noticing.

Honestly, I’m not even sure why this kid got probation at all, and I’m not just saying that because I’m also a Wisconsin Badger.

If the Secret Service waives you through a security checkpoint, then you’d be foolish to not keep walking through. At that point, it’s really kind of on them. Are we really going to blame a college student for wandering around Mar-a-Lago when so easily presented with the opportunity?

He doesn’t deserve probation. He deserves a damn medal. This kid is also about to tear up the dating scene back in Madison.

We all know women like guys with a little edge to them, and it doesn’t get much edgier than walking right past the Secret Service to check out Mar-a-Lago while the president is there.

My guess is he won’t be buying too many beers once fall semester starts up, and that’s well worth the trade off of a year of probation.

The kid sounds harmless, and I don’t blame him one bit for trying his luck with security. Again, if the Secret Service waives him through, then I’m not really sure how you can blame him.

Was it the smartest decision ever? Probably not, but nobody ever created a legendary story by playing things safe.

If I’m ever back in Madison at the same time this kid is, I can promise you the first beer will be on me.

As for the USSS, they might want to consider tightening up security. Just a thought.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter