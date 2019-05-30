NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Talked To Drake About Sideline Behavior

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has drawn some lines with Toronto Raptors superfan Drake.

The star musician has been in the news a ton thanks to his sideline antics as the Raptors fought their way to the NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors, which included rubbing the back of head coach Nick Nurse.

Silver appreciates his fandom but told Yahoo Sports they’ve had some talks about where the appropriate lines for behavior are. You can watch his comments below. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Will Play The Golden State Warriors In The NBA Finals)

Will we see a backrub in the Finals from @Drake? Subscribe below for the full Posted Up Podcast episode with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and @ChrisBHaynes dropping tomorrow. https://t.co/dpELLuzBD1 pic.twitter.com/XRv360upAA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 29, 2019

This was obviously going to happen, right? The NBA wasn’t going to let Drake continue to make a circus out of the games, especially now that the Raptors are in the finals.

Don’t get me wrong on this one. Drake and I are pretty much the exact same when it comes to my love of the Wisconsin Badgers.

His behavior is tame by my standards. The difference is: I’m not out there rubbing Paul Chryst’s shoulders in the middle of a major football game.

I love the fact Drake always shows up and shows out for the Raptors, but anybody with eyes can admit his sideline behavior is getting ridiculous.

It’s truly becoming less about the game and more about Drake. That’s never a good sign. I’m all for a guy who loves his team, but I’m not down with anybody who wants to steal the moment.

That’s not what sports are about at all.

Will Drake still be wild when game one goes down tonight against the Warriors? Almost certainly, but I’m guessing he’ll dial it back a shade.

Silver seemed to make it clear he has a better understanding of what is and isn’t acceptable these days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 22, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT

You can catch the first game of the finals tonight on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter