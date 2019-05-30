Behind The Scenes: Shooting A Hit Podcast With White House Correspondent Amber Athey

We’ve got something extra special in store, Patriots.

Today, we’re planning out the next episode of White House correspondent Amber Athey’s podcast, Unfit to Print. Go and subscribe to our YouTube channel to check out all of the old episodes, and click the little bell button to get notifications when future episodes go live.

Last week’s episode was the biggest pod to date, thanks in large part to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, and good news, everyone! We’ve got even more to cover this week.

Athey also reviews the ridiculous claims of anti-Semitism raised against Ben Shapiro. The full episode goes live on Friday.

Make sure to check out the rest of our Behind The Scenes, Patriots Only videos if you haven’t already and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In the meantime, let us know what YOU want to hear discussed in the future.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape our coverage.