Chad Kelly Discusses NFL Comeback, Says He’ll Keep ‘Bouncing Back’

Chad Kelly sounds ready to make the most of his second chance in the NFL.

Kelly was cut this past season after a strange trespassing arrest, and was promptly cut by the Denver Broncos. He was just recently signed by the Colts, and he’s getting another shot at the biggest stage in the sport.

“I have had multiple shakeups, but you know what, one thing is I am going to keep on bouncing back. Whether it’s yesterday, tomorrow, whatever the future might hold, but I am going to hit it straight on,” Kelly told BuffaloNews.com Wednesday when discussing his attempted NFL comeback.

As I’ve said many times, there’s no question about whether or not Kelly is a talented guy. He tore up the SEC at Ole Miss, but off-the-field issues have long dogged him.

Now, the Colts have given him a second chance. Make no mistake about it. If he flames out of Indy, then it’s probably over for him. That’s not me being harsh. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Sign Quarterback Chad Kelly)

That’s just being real. He threw away a great opportunity with the Broncos, and he’s got another one in front of him with the Colts.

If he hasn’t figured it out after already losing one NFL job, then I doubt he will after two. This is a prove-it-to-everybody-situation for Kelly.

Nobody is questioning whether he can play. We all know he’s got some wheels on him and that he can move. He’s also got an arm capable of hanging in the NFL.

The question now is whether or not he can keep his head down and just play football in order to earn an NFL paycheck.

I hope it works out for him. He was a fun dude to watch at Ole Miss, and we all love a great comeback story in America.

