Cher Backtracks On Attack Against Trump, Admits She ‘Went Too Far’ With Prison ‘Toy Boy’ Comment

Cher backtracked on her latest attack against President Donald Trump and admitted she “went too far” with prison “Toy Boy Big Bubba” comment.

It all comes after the 73-year-old singer tweeted that, “I Would *love* [to] See Trump Impeached, Brought [to] Trial, *locked* Up In *prison* [and] Toy Boy Big Bubba!!,” per TMZ Thursday. According to the outlet, the term refers to prison rape. (RELATED: ‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His Fkng Money’)

“I WANT WHAT’S BEST [For] DEMOCRATS AND DEMOCRACY,” she added, before deleting the post and seemingly taking back a portion of her attack on the president. (RELATED: 2020 Democrats Push For Non-New Hampshire Residents To Vote In New Hampshire Election)

“This is Not Apology, It’s a Cher ‘wtf Moment,” the singer tweeted to her millions of followers. “Don’t Usually Delete My [Tweets], But Sometimes I Need [to] Check Myself.

“What I Thought Of As Stupid Joke ‘On Paper,’ Went [to] Far,” she added. “Think Trump Belongs In Jail, but Big Bubba Joke Was Wrong. If I [Tweet] I Have a Responsibility. THERE’S IS A LINE NOT [to] [cross].”

Earlier, the “I Got You Babe” hitmaker attacked Trump when she referred to a news report that alleged there were emails between the White House and the Navy to keep USS John McCain “out of sight” during Trump’s latest trip to Japan.

“OK,JUST WHEN YOU THINK Trump CANT SINK ANY LOWER Trump DIDNT WANT ‘USS JOHN McCAIN’ IN HIS SIGHT WHILE HE WAS IN JAPAN..HE WENT SO FAR AS TO HAVE TARP THROWN OVER THE WAR HERO’S NAME,” Cher tweeted. “I DID NOT SHARE JSM POLITICS, BUT I HAD ‘RESPECT’ FOR HIM. HE WAS HERO.Trump HAS ‘HERO’ ENVY.”

The president has since responded to the report, saying he was “not informed about anything having to do with the Navy ship.

“I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan,” Trump tweeted. “Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do!”