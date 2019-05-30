Chicago Cubs Player Breaks Down After Foul Ball Injures Child

An emotional scene broke out during a game Wednesday night between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros when a four-year-old girl was hit by a foul ball.

During the game’s fourth inning, Cubs’ outfielder Albert Almora jr. hit a line drive into the stands that hit a four-year-old girl. Almora was notably distraught after the play and had to be consoled by several of his teammates. (RELATED: Los Angeles Rams Fan Gets His Face Bitten During Playoff Game Against The Cowboys)

Check this out! It was a SCARY & JARRING moment @MinuteMaidParks last night during #Cubs–#Astros game, when a 4 YO girl was hit by a foul ball! It happened when Cub’s player, Albert Almora Jr. hit a foul line drive into the stands. Fortunately, she’s OK. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/xvrxwmV5c5 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 30, 2019



The 25-year-old Cubs star was still understandably emotional after the game and said that he hoped to have a relationship with the little girl for the rest of his life.

Cubs CF Albert Almora Jr: “All my teammates..everybody came out & tried to talk to me..Credit to (Wade) Miley. He came to me & tried to calm me down..God willing, I’ll be able to have a relationship with that little girl for the rest of my life” video courtesy @richardjustice pic.twitter.com/O95tjxon3A — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 30, 2019



The condition of the young fan is not known at this point. The Astros organization released a statement saying that she had been taken to the hospital, but that they were “not able to disclose any further details at this time.”

The Astros released the following statement. Our thoughts are with the entire family. pic.twitter.com/f1VGVP1kiu — Houston Astros (@astros) May 30, 2019

Let’s hope the girl, her family and Almora, really do have a relationship for the rest of their lives and take something positive from this scary moment.

