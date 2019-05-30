Chicago Cubs Player Breaks Down After Foul Ball Injures Child

An emotional scene broke out during a game Wednesday night between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros when a four-year-old girl was hit by a foul ball.

During the game’s fourth inning, Cubs’ outfielder Albert Almora jr. hit a line drive into the stands that hit a four-year-old girl. Almora was notably distraught after the play and had to be consoled by several of his teammates. (RELATED: Los Angeles Rams Fan Gets His Face Bitten During Playoff Game Against The Cowboys)


The 25-year-old Cubs star was still understandably emotional after the game and said that he hoped to have a relationship with the little girl for the rest of his life.


The condition of the young fan is not known at this point. The Astros organization released a statement saying that she had been taken to the hospital, but that they were “not able to disclose any further details at this time.”

Let’s hope the girl, her family and Almora, really do have a relationship for the rest of their lives and take something positive from this scary moment.

