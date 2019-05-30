Cleveland Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Says Odell Beckham Jr. Missed ‘The Offense’

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens made it clear Odell Beckham Jr. missed a ton when he wasn’t attending all the voluntary team activities.

“A lot – the offense,” the first-year head coach told the media when talking about O.B.J. not being around much, according to Cleveland.com Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 18, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT

Well, in case you were wondering how Kitchens felt about O.B.J. not being around, I guess we all now have our answer.

I wish I had a video of him saying this because I have a feeling he just blurted it out without realizing what he was saying. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

After all, he initially didn’t sound like he cared at all. His tune sure has changed a bit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

I’m not a negative guy at all, but this really seems like a disaster just waiting to happen. You have a ton of egos in the locker room, expectations are sky high, and one of the best players on the team apparently doesn’t know the offense.

If that’s not a recipe for a gigantic letdown, then I really don’t know what is. Again, I’m not hoping Baker Mayfield and company fall flat on their faces, but here we are.

It seems more likely than not at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on May 14, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

The 2019 season is going to be one for the books, and I can’t wait. Let us know in the comments if you think the Browns will live up to all the hype.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter