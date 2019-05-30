CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Refers To Unborn As ‘Children’ Before Catching Herself

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota used the terminology “children” to describe the unborn Wednesday. She quickly caught herself and referred to a hypothetical unborn child as a “fetus.”

“Lots of families do have to make that decision based on the single characteristic of finding out that their children, that their fetus has a severe abnormality,” Camerota said.

Camerota’s apparent slip came during an interview with Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill over the state’s pro-life law that reached the Supreme Court earlier this week. (RELATED: These Are The States That Have Passed Pro-Life Abortion Bills This Year)

The law prohibits abortions based on race, sex, or disability, but was struck down by a federal court last year. The Supreme Court declined to take up that part of the bill earlier this week, but upheld another part of the law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, which requires the burial or cremation of fetal remains. (RELATED: Are Women Who Have Abortions Also Mothers? Here’s What RBG Said)

Hill expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would take another look at a similar law in the future.

“The reality is the court will look this matter over in the future,” he said. “I think the door is now open and if states are paying attention, there is an avenue in which to move forward.”

WATCH:

The abortion debate has escalated in recent months, with several red states passing restrictive laws in hopes that the high court will take another look at the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which created the right to an abortion in the U.S.

Several blue states have also responded by passing laws that repeal old abortion statutes, while legalizing the procedure up until birth.

Follow William Davis on Twitter