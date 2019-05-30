Draymond Green Says You’ve Already Failed If You Don’t Have The Mindset You’re The Best Ever

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made some epic comments about success that every American should hear.

Green and his teammates are preparing to take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA finals, and he sounds like he’s got the perfect outlook on life.

“As a competitor, if you’re trying to do something meaningful, if you don’t have the mindset that you’re the best ever, you’ve failed already,” the three-time NBA champion told the media in a video posted by SportsCenter late Wednesday afternoon. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Will Play The Golden State Warriors In The NBA Finals)

“If you’re trying to do something meaningful, if you don’t have the mindset that you’re the best ever, you’ve failed already.” Draymond has had one mindset his entire life pic.twitter.com/EYCvk6YJ2A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2019

I agree with every single word Green said. Every single damn word! I’ve said similar stuff my entire life. I want the heart surgeon to believe he’s the greatest, I want the sniper to believe he’s the best shot, I want the pilot to believe he’s the best at flying planes, and I want athletes to believe they’re the best at what they do.

If they don’t, then what are they doing with their time? There’s no point in doing things seriously if you don’t excel at them. I’m not talking about hobbies. That’s different.

I’m talking about winning at life, and it’s the mindset all champions have.

When I get up in the morning, I believe I’m the best at what I do. I believe there is not another person on this planet who can do what I do in the manner I do it.

That’s the mentality that put me at the top and it’s one all champions carry with them. If they could do what I do, then they’d just do it. It’s that simple.

Don’t talk. Just get it done.

If you’re not grinding to be the greatest of all-time, then what are you doing with your life? You think I’m up hours before the sun for the hell of it?

LeBron’s getting shots up as I dominate the internet because we’re both focused on domination. While the weak sleep, we get to work.

Either shoot for the top or get the hell out of the way. Honestly, I’m not sure I’ve ever heard anything I agree with more than these wise words from Green.

Major props to him.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter