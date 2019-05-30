‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff And D. B. Weiss Fire Their Managers

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff And D.B. Weiss are looking for new managers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday night, the pair dumped Management 360 as they look for a new deal. The move comes years after the duo began the highly-successful project of “GoT” for HBO. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

You know who should actually be fired? Benioff and Weiss should be fired from ever being involved in the finale of a successful show again.

The two of them should be legally barred from operating in any form on the conclusion of any show. Write it in the Constitution if that’s what it takes.

I have no idea why they dumped their managers, but somebody needs to dump those two after what they did to our favorite show.

Yes, the two of them have made an absurd amount of cash over the years, and I’m sure they’re only bound to make a ton more. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

That’s not even up for debate. Nobody questions if they’re cash machines, but sometimes you have to take a stand for what’s right and what’s wrong.

From a pure, moral standpoint, I could never work with them again after they butchered “Game of Thrones.” It’s like they ripped my heart out and put it through an industrial-grade saw.

Best of luck to the managers who sign them next. Please stop them from ever making horrific mistakes again.