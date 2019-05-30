Watch Keanu Reeves Gun Training Video For ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’

Keanu Reeves’ skills with a firearm might be as sharp as ever.

The Twitter account @kreevesdaily posted a video of the star actor absolutely ripping it through a course training for "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," and it's awesome.

He used a variety of weapons as he drilled target after target with absolute ease. Watch the impressive video below:

keanu training for john wick: chapter 3 pic.twitter.com/Gr0XFNsR08 — best of keanu (@kreevesdaily) May 27, 2019

I think it's safe to say you don't want to find yourself on the business end of a weapon held by Reeves. That would make your day very bad.

Let’s also not forget that Halle Berry, who is also in the film, wasn’t too bad herself with a gun in her hands.

I think it’s fair to say Reeves is better, but he’s done “John Wick” three times at this point. The main question is whether or not the former “Matrix” star could hang with a Navy SEAL or somebody of that caliber.

Given what I know from my own shooting experience (which is a decent amount), I think there’s a very high chance Reeves could do more than just hold his own when it comes to course shooting.

Sure, he might be able to pick off soda cans at 1,000 yards, but he clearly has no problem letting some lead fly in a close range setting.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you think Reeves could hang with a seasoned military pro. I’m fascinated to hear what you all think.

