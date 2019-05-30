Kevin Durant Might Not Be Available For The Warriors Until Game Three Of The NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant might not be able to return to the NBA finals until game three against the Raptors at the earliest.

According to The New York Post, Durant might not be able to make it back until game three because he still hasn’t been cleared to practice, and the two days between games one and two might not be enough to get him back on the court.

It sure would make things interesting if the Raptors got two shots at the Warriors without Durant playing because of his calf injury. Very interesting, indeed.

As I’ve said before, Toronto has no shot in hell of beating the Warriors if they’re fully healthy, but they could absolutely snatch up a game or two with the star forward out of the lineup.

Now, it looks like they’re going to get two cracks at it.

This news puts people on one of two ends of the emotional spectrum. If you’re a fan of the Raptors, then hearing Durant will miss two games with a calf injury is music to your ears.

It’s a reason to crack a beer and get to celebrating. If you’re a Warriors fan, then you have to start getting a little nervous.

I’m not saying you should be melting down, but teams don’t get better when a star player sits and watches instead of playing.

Luckily, the Warriors still have this guy named Steph Curry running around the court jacking up shots from all over the place.

There’s still a very real chance the Warriors go 2-0 without Durant on the floor, which would pretty much end the series before a single game was played on their home court.

Tune in tonight on ABC at 9:00 EST to find out who wins game one.

