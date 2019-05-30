Kyler Murray Says It’s ‘A Learning Experience’ As He Trains With The Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn’t sound overwhelmed at all by what’s been thrown at him so far.

The Oklahoma Heisman winner was the top pick in the 2019 draft, and is the future of the organization. That might rattle some people, but it hasn’t rattled him at all.

“(I know) this is all a process, a learning experience right now. A couple months from now I’ll know everything I didn’t know now. Knowing it’s a process, that’s always been good for me,” the first overall pick told the team’s website in an article published Wednesday. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

It’s going to be so much fun watching Murray just tear it up in the NFL. The young man is bound to be a gigantic star, and the one coach who can utilize his talents the best is Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury’s offense is going to be high octane, it’s going to be fast, and it’s going to let Murray use his entire skill set to torch defenses.

If that doesn’t have you amped, then you don’t really understand how fun the spread offense can be with an electric quarterback.

Will it all come together right away? Most likely not. The NFL is a tough game and it’s really tough for rookie quarterbacks. However, I have no doubt the dual-threat gunslinger will come into his own with a enough time.

Anybody who watched him play in college knows what he’s capable of. The Cardinals open the season against the Lions week one.

I hope Murray plays awful that week, but otherwise, I can’t wait to see what he does.

