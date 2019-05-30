NFL Will Reportedly Allow Players To Appear In Marketing Material For Alcohol

The NFL will reportedly allow players to appear in ads for alcohol.

This would represent the first time active players would ever be allowed in alcohol advertisements, according to Ad Age. There are, however, some restrictions.

MorningConsult.com reported the following on the new rules:

There are fairly strict limits on how beer companies can use those images in marketing materials, according to three people with direct knowledge of the new guidance: Only active players can be used; creative materials cannot imply that players are endorsing the product; and if brands want to use more than one player’s likeness, they have to use a minimum of six players.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but the NFL is actually making a smart decision if they go through with this. Beer and football go hand-in-hand.

The fact that players can’t already appear in ads for beer companies is insanely stupid. Go to any tailgate in the sport and you’re going to see beer everywhere.

Pretending like that’s not the case is simply foolish.

This is really all about making a huge cash grab, as pointed out by ProFootballTalk, but does anybody really care?

You’re an absolute prude if you are under the actual belief that beer shouldn’t be heavily involved with football. You might even be more than a prude.

You might just be straight-up delusional.

Let athletes pile up some cash, create some fun beer ads, and everybody comes out as a winner. Why this wasn’t already the case is beyond me.

As a nation, we should all be able to agree – the more beer, the better off we are. Of all the things that are easy to agree on, that should be right at the top of the list.

