Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Gives Birth To Little Boy

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced Thursday that she and husband Jionni LaValle have welcomed their third child into the world, and it’s a baby boy.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo [James LaValle] into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” the 31-year-old reality TV star told People magazine. (RELATED: Snooki’s Law Would Force Student Fee Transparency At Taxpayer-Funded Colleges)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on May 30, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

“Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out,” she added. (RELATED: We Have An Update On How Mike ‘The Situation’ Is Doing Before He Goes Off To Prison)

Angelo arrived early Thursday morning and weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

The news comes after the MTV star shared a pregnant snap a day earlier on Instagram announcing that she was more than ready for her third child to arrive.

“So many New Arrivals at my store [and] I can’t wait to play!! COME OUT ANGELO. Shyttt. #thesnookishop,” she captioned the post,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on May 28, 2019 at 5:29pm PDT

Polizzi shared the exciting news that she and her husband were expecting their third child back in November. She announced shortly thereafter that they would be having a little boy. In April, Polizzi shared a picture of some of the gifts she got from her baby shower, giving credit to fellow “Jersey Shore” pal Deanna Cortes for the sweet gift that confirmed her child’s name as “Angelo.”

“Look what Deena got me!” the reality TV star said. “So you guys know the name, it’s gonna be Angelo.”

Polizzi told the outlet in March that taking a lot of time off after she gives birth was not an option since she was her own boss.

“That’s not a thing,” Nicole shared. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better.”

“So taking a day off … that stresses me out, actually,” she added.

The couple also have 4 1/2-year-old daughter, Giovanna Marie, and a 6 1/2-year-old son, Lorenzo Dominic. The got married in 2014.