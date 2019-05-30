Superstar Rapper Offset Won’t Face Charges In Alleged Cellphone Attack

Superstar rapper Offset reportedly will not face any charges after he was accused of destroying a fan’s cellphone when he was shopping at a Target store in Georgia.

The 27-year-old rapper, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was facing charges for allegedly smacking the person's cellphone out of their hand and to the ground, allegedly resulting in damaging it, according to Page Six on Thursday.

According to the outlet:

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that it has dropped the case because Offset paid the victim to repair the damage to the phone.

It all comes after reports surfaced last moth that the "Migos" hitmaker was facing charges after he reportedly had knocked the phone belonging to Junior Gibbons to the ground, after the fan began filming the superstar while he shopped.

It wasn't long after the alleged incident that police in Georgia issued an arrest warrant for Cardi B's husband.

Offset’s attorney, Drew Findling, later talked about the case with TMZ.

"On May 20, the warrant was set aside after extensive good faith conversations with members of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Mr. Cephus tendered $160.92 to repair the phone screen — the full cost of the repair — and clearly indicating the warrant should never have been issued as a felony in the first place," Findling shared.

“Immediately after paying, a Fulton County Judge signed an order setting the warrant aside,” he added.