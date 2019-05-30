Paramount Network Releases New Preview For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2

We have another look at “Yellowstone” Season 2, and it’s absolutely chilling.

A short preview was released on the shows Instagram page for the fans, and it was awesome from start to finish.

“My father used to tell me stories about the wars he had to fight to keep this place. I believe him now,” Kayce can be heard saying as several ominous images flash across the screen. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

In two other extremely brief moments, a gun can be seen being pointed and Kayce’s head and then one on Rainwater’s.

Give it a watch below:

View this post on Instagram Don’t mess with the Duttons. #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 30, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

Honestly, I’m not sure I’ve ever wanted a show to return more. At this point, I think we’ve safely passed “Game of Thrones” territory and I might be just as amped as I was for “Westworld” Season 2.

For those you who don’t know, that means my pulse is at about 250-beats-per minute whenever I’m seeing some new “Yellowstone” content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 1, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

We also know the Season 2 premiere is called “A Thundering,” which has me thinking we’re in for a ton of violence.

Go ahead and sign me up for every second of action involving the Dutton family. John (Kevin Costner) and his people are coming for blood.

I have no idea what will happen, but I know I’ll be watching every single moment of it once season two begins June 19.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for season two. My guess is we’re going to get a lot of blood, tons of actions, too many twists to count and maybe some unexpected alliances along the way.

Tune in June 19 on the Paramount Network. It’s going to be incredible.

