R Kelly Charged With 11 New Counts Of Sexual Abuse

Embattled singer R. Kelly faced 11 new counts of sexual abuse charges Thursday in Chicago.

The new charges come in addition to the original 10 counts with which he was charged in February, according to CBS Chicago. Kelly stands accused of abusing alleged victims who are reportedly between the ages of 13 and 16.

R. Kelly charged with 11 additional counts of sexual abuse. Some of the charges are Class X felonies. The victims are between 13-16, according to court records. The charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse. https://t.co/WDabaeuiV7 — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) May 30, 2019

The new charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, aggravated criminal sex abuse, and criminal sex assault. Four of the charges are for aggravated criminal sex assault, which is a class X felony. Should the court find Kelly guilty, he faces a minimum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and a maximum of 60 years for each of the aggravated criminal sex assault charges.

The “I Believe I can Fly” singer is due to appear in court for the new charges on June 6. (RELATED: R. Kelly Accused Of Paying Off Witnesses In Past Child Porn Trial)

The 11 counts follow previous allegations that Kelly sexually abused four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged abuse, which prompted a Cook County court to charge Kelly in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly has denied any wrong-doing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One of his accusers, Lanita Carter, opened up to Gayle King during a “CBS This Morning” interview about her experience with Kelly, claiming he sexually abused her.

Carter worked for Kelly for two years before he allegedly sexually abused her. Carter claims Kelly attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him, but then masturbated in front of her and spat in her face.