R. Kelly Accused Of Paying Off Witnesses In Past Child Porn Trial

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Singer R. Kelly has now been accused of witness tampering after allegedly paying off the main witness in the 2008 child pornography trial.

The new allegations stem from grand jury testimony in a case prosecutors are building against Kelly in Illinois, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ.

The embattled singer has been accused of paying witnesses off and threatening bodily harm in order to change the outcome of the 2008 trial.

R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100 thousand bond on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was being held after turning himself in to face ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100 thousand bond on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kelly, 52, was acquitted of all child pornography charges in 2008, largely because the alleged victim, Kelly’s goddaughter, didn’t testify during the trial. Prosecutors claimed she was the child in the sex tape that was submitted as evidence. (RELATED: R. Kelly Accuser Lanita Carter Details Abuse In CBS Interview)

Other witnesses were allegedly sent on vacation during the trial in order to not have to testify, according to the grand jury testimony. Travel for the vacations was reportedly paid for by Kelly’s team.

Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)

Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)

The new testimony could potentially lead to obstruction of justice indictments for Kelly.

Witnesses also testified during the grand jury that Kelly had underage girls transferred across state lines specifically for sexual purposes, according to sources connected to the case.

On top of the case being built in Illinois, Kelly is being investigated in New York and has been charged in Chicago for allegedly sexually abusing three underage girls and a woman.

Tags : child pornography r kelly sexual abuse
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller