R. Kelly Accused Of Paying Off Witnesses In Past Child Porn Trial

Singer R. Kelly has now been accused of witness tampering after allegedly paying off the main witness in the 2008 child pornography trial.

The new allegations stem from grand jury testimony in a case prosecutors are building against Kelly in Illinois, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ.

The embattled singer has been accused of paying witnesses off and threatening bodily harm in order to change the outcome of the 2008 trial.

Kelly, 52, was acquitted of all child pornography charges in 2008, largely because the alleged victim, Kelly’s goddaughter, didn’t testify during the trial. Prosecutors claimed she was the child in the sex tape that was submitted as evidence. (RELATED: R. Kelly Accuser Lanita Carter Details Abuse In CBS Interview)

Other witnesses were allegedly sent on vacation during the trial in order to not have to testify, according to the grand jury testimony. Travel for the vacations was reportedly paid for by Kelly’s team.

The new testimony could potentially lead to obstruction of justice indictments for Kelly.

Witnesses also testified during the grand jury that Kelly had underage girls transferred across state lines specifically for sexual purposes, according to sources connected to the case.

On top of the case being built in Illinois, Kelly is being investigated in New York and has been charged in Chicago for allegedly sexually abusing three underage girls and a woman.