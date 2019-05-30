St. Louis Blues Tie Up The Stanley Cup Final 1-1 After Beating The Boston Bruins In Game 2

The St. Louis Blues have made the Stanley Cup Final a series Wednesday night after beating the Boston Bruins.

In an epic overtime matchup, the Blues squeaked one out 3-2 after Carl Gunnarsson scored a goal about four minutes into the extra period. Watch the highlights from the amazing game below.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, this is what it’s all about. We’ve officially got a dogfight on our hands. Two games in and we’re perfectly split 1-1.

Both teams are 180 minutes of great hockey away from raising the Cup above their heads and having their names inscribed into history forever. (RELATED: Boston Bruins Player Torey Krug Hammers Robert Thomas With Massive Hit During Game One)

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, then you can’t ever call yourself a fan of sports ever again.

The Bruins scored four unanswered after going down 2-0 in game one to fight back for a victory, and the Blues returned the favor by winning in overtime in game two.

Unless you’re a fan of one of these two teams, you really couldn’t ask for much more. Fans around the country want this to turn into a heavyweight fight, and that’s exactly what it’s been so far.

Each team is going blow for blow with the other.

Heading into game three, it’s anybody’s series. Put some beer on ice, text your buddies for viewing plans and prepare for Saturday night.

It should be an epic one.

