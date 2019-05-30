Trump Pardons Troublemaking Cadets During Air Force Commencement Speech

President Donald Trump revved up the crowd during his commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday, issuing a “pardon” to troublemaking cadets and providing a special salute to two high-achieving students.

The president traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado for the special address and praised the service of the young students at the academy.

In one part of the speech that garnered laughs from the audience, Trump called out cadets who were involved in “mischief” and were undergoing disciplinary proceedings.

“A few cadets are still on restriction for pranks and other fairly bad mischief. You know what I’m talking about, right, and you all know who you are. So, keeping with tradition, and as your commander-in-chief, I hereby absolve and pardon all cadets serving restrictions and confinements,” Trump said as the crowd roared.

The president also gave a special honor to two cadets, including one who won the college baseball home run derby and another who fought a battle with cancer, inviting them on stage to salute them.

“I wanna feel this guy’s muscles,” Trump joked about the baseball player.

President Trump delivered the 2018 commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy. His Air Force address, however, contained far less praise of his own policy accomplishments and focused more on the graduating class.

