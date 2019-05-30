Top University Of Alabama Donor Wants Out-Of-State Students To Stay Away From The School Over Abortion Law

A top donor to the University of Alabama is asking out-of-state students to stay away from the school as a way to protest the state’s new abortion law.

Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., a Florida business executive, believes the boycott would affect Alabama negatively and state lawmakers would need to quickly change the law, Inside Higher Ed reported Wednesday.

“Sweet home Alabama? There ain’t nothing god-damn sweet about it,” Culverhouse said, according to AL.com.

“I cannot stand by silently and allow my name to be associated with a state educational system that teaches students law that clearly conflicts with the United States Constitution and Federal law, and which promotes blatant discrimination,” Culverhouse said in a statement.

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country on May 15. Doctors cannot perform abortions unless the procedure is necessary to “prevent a serious health risk,” according to CBS. Health officials who break the law could face a maximum of 99 years in jail.

Culverhouse also urged businesses outside the state to protest, AL.com reported. (RELATED: The Alabama Controversy Is Just Starting. These Abortion Cases Are At The Supreme Court Right Now)

“All foreign and U.S. international firms that do business in Alabama should boycott,” Culverhouse said. “It would get the law changed quickly.”

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, school renamed its law school in honor of Culverhouse after the businessman made a $26.5 million donation, Inside Higher Ed reported. The university, however, is considering to give back the funds to Culverhouse over a dispute unrelated to the abortion law.

Nearly 57% of the more than 38,000 University of Alabama students come from outside the state.

The University of Alabama and the law school did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

