Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins Will Be Available For NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors received some surprisingly good news ahead of their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance Thursday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that all-star forward DeMarcus Cousins will be active for Game 1 in Toronto against the Raptors. (RELATED: Draymond Green Suspended. Could This Drama Derail Warriors’ Dynasty?)

Cousins was believed to be lost for the season after suffering a left quad injury during Golden State’s stunning loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the first round. But now, it appears he’s good to go. (RELATED: Clippers Finish Off Historic Comeback Against Golden State)

Steve Kerr announces DeMarcus Cousins will be available to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/a0iMwOIOvt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 30, 2019



Cousins’ return is made even more important with the continued absence of Kevin Durant, who has been out with a calf injury since Game 5 of the second round series against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors still swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the western conference finals even without Durant and Cousins.

Regardless of Durant’s status, Golden State will be the prohibitive favorite to take home their third straight NBA championship.

