Wisconsin Announces Opener Against South Florida Has 7:00 PM Start Time

The Wisconsin Badgers have finally announced the start time for the opener against South Florida, August 30.

The game between the Badgers and Bulls will kick at 7:00 p.m. EST down in Tampa. Our game against Michigan also got a kick time of noon EST, announced Thursday. Why a game between two Big Ten powerhouse programs is kicking in the early slate is beyond me, but here we are. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Fall is Coming We. Can’t. Wait. Aug. 30 – @ South Florida

6 PM (CT) on ESPN Sept. 7 – vs. Central Michigan

2:30 PM (CT) on BTN Sept. 21 – vs. Michigan

11 AM (CT) on FOX Oct. 12 – vs. Michigan State

2:30 or 3 PM (CT) Oct. 19 – @ Illinois

11 AM (CT) pic.twitter.com/9JoocDCHEI — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 30, 2019

Am I happy with the USF start time? Hell no. Not at all. But luckily, I’m a very smart man who plans for every contingency.

I debated for a long time about which time I should fly into Las Vegas August 30 to soak up a weekend of college football. I initially planned to get in around 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

After much pondering in my college football bunker (which has been called a modern day Fort Knox for sports fanatics), I pulled the trigger on a travel time earlier in the day.

Am I going to tell you the specific time? No, because I don’t need legions of SEC fans waiting to murder me at the airport. (RELATED: I’ll Be Spending Opening Weekend Of College Football In Las Vegas To Fully Prepare For The Carnage Of The Season)

God only knows what Alabama fans would do to me if murder laws weren’t on the books.

The good news is I should have a few hours to settle in, put down the bets, have a few beers, and be ready to go by the time the game rolls around.

The only upside here is that I’ll have a ton of free time once the game ends to blow my winnings. I hate to brag. It’s really not in my DNA, but I am very good when it comes to college football gambling.

Also, props to me for recognizing I had to schedule an early flight. It feels good to be a winner!

