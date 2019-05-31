Just Before Christmas In 1991, A Man Killed A Pastor With A Sword. Alabama Responded With Lethal Injection On Thursday

Christopher Lee Price was put to death in Alabama by lethal injection on Thursday after being convicted of slaying a country preacher in 1991 during a robbery, just days before Christmas.

Price, 46, killed Bill Lynn with a sword and knife on December 22, 1991 as he was home with his wife Bessie Lynn putting together toys for their grandchildren.

Bill went outside after the power went out. Bessie looked outside and saw a man clad in black holding a sword above Bill. He was cut and stabbed over thirty times, and Bessie was beaten and robbed when she went outside to help her husband, the Associated Press reported.

Lynn was a minister in Fayette County. Price admitted to robbing the Lynn’s but said that he didn’t kill Bill Lynn. His partner-in-crime Kelvin Coleman pleaded guilty to murder and is currently serving a life sentence, while Price was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.

Price was first scheduled to be executed last month but the death warrant expired at midnight. Shortly after, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Price’s stay of execution, the WSJ said.

Price is the second prisoner to be put to death in a little over two weeks in Alabama. Michael Brandon Samsa was put to death by lethal injection in Alabama on May 13. He was convicted of capital murder for killing a family of four in 1997.

The Supreme Court denied Price’s challenge on Thursday night over the state’s use of three drugs during the lethal injection process, the Wall Street Journal reported. (RELATED: The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Looks Very Friendly To Capitol Punishment)

Instead of lethal injection, Price had asked to die by nitrogen hypoxia because he said that it would be less painful, the WSJ reported. Nitrogen hypoxia kills by draining the body of oxygen.

Price was also suing over Alabama’s execution practices, but he was executed before the trial, which was set for June 10. State attorneys believed that Price was trying to bring up issues with the execution practices to delay the execution, according to the AP.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose had scheduled a trial to hear Price’s argument. She wrote that the court should have delayed the execution until after the trial, the AP reported.

“A man is much more than his worst mistake,” Price said while strapped to a gurney moments before the lethal injection.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

