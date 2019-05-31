Ben & Jerry’s Announces Plans To Introduce CBD-Infused Ice Cream

Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s announced Thursday that a new flavor with cannabidiol (CBD) is potentially coming soon.

The popular ice cream company revealed they plan to include CBD as an ingredient in their frozen treats “as soon as it’s legalized,” according to a report published by Fox News. The announcement came before the public summit where FDA officials plan to hear arguments for the legalization of CBD.

Ben & Jerry’s encouraged fans of the ice cream creations to submit their own comments in favor of the legalization of CBD.

“They’ve set a public hearing on the legalization of CBD-infused foods and beverages for May 31st, and we’ve submitted a comment to them in support of legalization,” the announcement reads. (RELATED: Canadian CEO: Cannabis-Infused Beverages Could Be The Next Mainstream Drink Of Choice)

The new announcement follows an upward trend of CBD-infused food products on the market. A National Restaurant Association survey found that three out of four chefs claimed CBD-infused foods as the hot trend of 2019, according to CNBC.

It’s hard to celebrate 4/20 when so many people of color are still being arrested for pot. We have to do better. Learn more: https://t.co/DPCcqND0SI pic.twitter.com/fLsngGteOF — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) April 20, 2019

“We’re doing this for our fans,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said in a press release. “We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry’s way.”

Cannabidiol, or CBD, comes from the hemp or cannabis plant and is mostly used in relaxation, pain relief and more serious disorders like epilepsy, just to name a few. It is different than THC, the other key component, which causes a psychedelic high.