Britney Spears Continues Therapy After Time In Mental Health Facility

Pop star Britney Spears revealed to fans Thursday that she has continued therapy after checking out of the mental health facility in an Instagram video.

Spears, 37, checked out of the facility at the end of April, according to a report published by Page Six. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer has been posting updates on her health to her Instagram since she originally checked into the rehab facility at the end of March to help cope with her father’s worsening illness.

The new clip shows Spears making different facial expressions while music plays in the background.

“… after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly !!!!!” Spears captioned the video post.

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented on the post in support of Spears, writing, “Inspiring people to be themselves rather than trying to get others approval.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Checked Out Of Mental Health Facility)

Spears returned to frequently updating her social media after checking out of the mental health facility. She has shared multiple videos of herself dancing and even shared a photo of her in a bathing suit by the pool in an effort to convince fans that she is doing fine.

Rumors, fueled mostly by fans, appeared after Spears checked into the mental health facility that the pop singer was being held there against her will.

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment … you may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!” Spears reassured fans at the time.