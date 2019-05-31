Buffalo Bills Rookie Tyrel Dodson Arrested After Allegedly Getting Physical With His Girlfriend

Buffalo Bills rookie Tyrel Dodson was arrested Sunday after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

According to TMZ late Thursday afternoon, Dodson allegedly got physical with his girlfriend after she confronted him about vomiting from drinking too much. She claims he slapped her after she slapped him in response to him “shoving her against the wall” and grabbing her.

He also allegedly kicked in a bathroom door she was attempting to hide in when he wouldn’t leave the home. Dodson has denied the allegations, which also include stealing money.

The former Texas A&M player was charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct and damage to property. All three charges are misdemeanors. (RELATED: NFL Might Put Tyreek Hill On The Commissioner’s Exempt List)

Don’t be surprised if Dodson finds himself on the unemployment line very soon. He was signed as an undrafted free agent, which means the team probably gave him virtually no guaranteed money at all.

That means he can be cut without the team having to sign big checks going forward. Of course, he’s innocent until proven guilty, but the last thing an NFL team wants to be dealing with is a player accused of roughing up his significant other.

Let’s hope the criminal justice system gets the bottom of what happened, and Dodson is held responsible if he’s found guilty.

As I’ve said a million times, the NFL has a serious problem with the optics of players being accused of violence against women. At some point, a serious message needs to be sent. I wouldn’t be surprised if Dodson was cut, and it might not even matter if he’s guilty or not.