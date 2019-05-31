Cardi B Goes Off On Plastic Surgery Critics: ‘I Do Whatever The F—k I Want To Do With My Body’

Cardi B responded to critics over her decision to get plastic surgery.

The “Please Me” rapper appeared on Instagram live earlier this week to clap back at criticism over her shows being canceled, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

“[People tell me], ‘You lazy, you should just workout.’ I do whatever the f—k I want to do with my body,” Cardi B said during an Instagram live. “I don’t have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, [will] not get fixed.” (RELATED: Cardi B Admits She Got Liposuction After Birth Of Her Daughter)

“Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves. So yeah, I had to get f**king surgery,” she added.

Cardi B announced she was postponing a Memorial Day weekend concert in Baltimore to give herself more recovery time from her recent plastic surgery.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” Cardi B said. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but like, health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”