Drake Reportedly Got His New Plane From Cargojet For Free

Drake reportedly didn’t have to pay a penny for his massive new jet.

The star rapper got Air Drake, and it's one of the most absurd private rides I've ever seen in my life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on May 11, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 10, 2019 at 3:56am PDT

I initially questioned why Drake would spend money on a plane of that size. Well, it turns out he might not have spent any at all.

According to TMZ, Cargojet gave Drake the $200 million plane for free in return for the musician using “it to travel around the world and take photographs flaunting it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 30, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT

If Drake really did get Air Drake for free, then I take back any and all criticism I might have had. That’s the business deal of the century.

I’d take that plane in a heartbeat if I didn’t have to pay for it. Who wouldn’t? It also shows the absurd star power of the musician.

There aren’t too many people who can just be handed a $200 million plane free of charge in return for some pictures and just traveling it. That’s the definition of winning at life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 22, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT

I certainly hope he enjoys his ride because there’s no doubt he’s flying around in style. It must be even sweeter knowing he didn’t have to spend a boatload of cash for it.

Life is good when you’re one of the most famous singers on the planet.

