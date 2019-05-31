Dwight From ‘The Office’ Visits Seattle Seahawks Practice

Rainn Wilson was at a recent Seattle Seahawks practice.

The team posted a photo of the man who played Dwight on “The Office” posing with Russell Wilson, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more powerful duo.

“Where’s Schrute Farms from here?” “156 paces from the light red mailbox, make a left. Walk until you hear the beehive.” (via @Seahawks) pic.twitter.com/3RF0QH7CtZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 30, 2019

I know Dwight is just a character, but I’d really like to believe Rainn Wilson is like that in reality. That’s the only way I can envision it. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agree s To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

Judging from his beard, it’s been a tough few years on the beet farm for Mr. Schrute.

On a more serious note, I love when actors and other famous people attend practices and revel in their fandom. The star from the hit NBC show is a massive Seahawks fan, and he’s not the only one who cheers hard for Russell Wilson and company.

Chris Pratt is also a gigantic fan of the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

It’s also borderline impossible to cheer against the former Badgers quarterback and Super Bowl champion. He’s one of the most likable guys in all of sports, and that’s the reason he has fans all over the country.

I’d love to sit back and grab a few beers with Pratt, Rainn and Wilson. Imagine the stories those three men could tell.

Shout out to Rainn Wilson and all the other celebrities out there who are big sports fans. We could certainly use a few more like them.

