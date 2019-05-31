Foreplay Goes Wrong After Florida Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Woman: Police

A Florida man accidentally shot and killed a woman while using a gun as part of foreplay Sunday, officials said.

Andrew Shinault, 23, allegedly wounded the woman’s upper body around 12:30 p.m in his Valrico, Florida, home Sunday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. The woman, who was in her 20s, died in Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Florida.

Shinault and the woman reportedly knew the gun was loaded and were using the weapon for “sexual excitement,” according to WKRG. (RELATED: 4-Foot Snake Slithers Out Of Toilet And Bites Florida Man)

The 23-year-old legally owned the gun. Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon Friday and was booked into Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond, officials said.

Florida involuntary manslaughter punishment can include up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation and a maximum of $10,000 in fines.

