Foreplay Goes Wrong After Florida Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Woman: Police

Neetu Chandak | Education and Politics Reporter

A Florida man accidentally shot and killed a woman while using a gun as part of foreplay Sunday, officials said.

Andrew Shinault, 23, allegedly wounded the woman’s upper body around 12:30 p.m in his Valrico, Florida, home Sunday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. The woman, who was in her 20s, died in Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Florida.

Pictured is Andrew Shinault. Screenshot/ Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Shinault and the woman reportedly knew the gun was loaded and were using the weapon for “sexual excitement,” according to WKRG. (RELATED: 4-Foot Snake Slithers Out Of Toilet And Bites Florida Man)

The 23-year-old legally owned the gun. Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon Friday and was booked into Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond, officials said.

Florida involuntary manslaughter punishment can include up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation and a maximum of $10,000 in fines.

Tags : florida second amendment u s
