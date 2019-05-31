Celebrate Heidi Klum’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Heidi Klum’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 46-year-old supermodel's day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been so many of them.

Born in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model got her first big break in the fashion world when she decided to send in a photo of herself to Petra magazine as part of a modeling competition and won.

Soon after she signed on with a German modeling agency. And the rest, as they say, is history.

But it wouldn't be until she got chosen as a Victoria's Secret model and soon after was selected to grace the cover of the annual swimsuit issue in 1998 that she would become a household name and a worldwide celebrity.

During her career, she's graced the cover and pages of hundreds of magazines and runways and shows no signs of slowing down. Not to mention, the big and small screen a handful of times.

Most notably, as the producer and host of the very successful reality TV show "Project Runway" from 2004-2017.

She truly is one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this next year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Heidi!