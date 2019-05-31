Ivanka Wows In Black And White Polka Dot Top And Pants Combo

Your first name

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared a terrific snap rocking a fun polka dot top and pants combo on Instagram Thursday.

The first daughter looked just as gorgeous as ever wearing the long-sleeve, low-cut white and black shirt that she paired with what looked like a pair of black jeans during a visit to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

She didn’t explain much about the great posts and simply captioned it, “Blending in and blown away by Pollock @nationalgallery.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 30, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

Ivanka’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past appearances at awards shows to various events throughout the year. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a beautiful mint-green dress to the Internet Association’s 2019 Internet Freedom Awards. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 22, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 30, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 2, 2019 at 8:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 15, 2019 at 4:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 10, 2019 at 5:53am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 24, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

