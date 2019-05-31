Ivanka Wows In Black And White Polka Dot Top And Pants Combo

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared a terrific snap rocking a fun polka dot top and pants combo on Instagram Thursday.

The first daughter looked just as gorgeous as ever wearing the long-sleeve, low-cut white and black shirt that she paired with what looked like a pair of black jeans during a visit to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

She didn’t explain much about the great posts and simply captioned it, “Blending in and blown away by Pollock @nationalgallery.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

 

Ivanka’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past appearances at awards shows to various events throughout the year. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a beautiful mint-green dress to the Internet Association’s 2019 Internet Freedom Awards. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

 

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

