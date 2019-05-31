Ivanka Wows In Black And White Polka Dot Top And Pants Combo
Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared a terrific snap rocking a fun polka dot top and pants combo on Instagram Thursday.
The first daughter looked just as gorgeous as ever wearing the long-sleeve, low-cut white and black shirt that she paired with what looked like a pair of black jeans during a visit to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
She didn't explain much about the great posts and simply captioned it, "Blending in and blown away by Pollock @nationalgallery."
Ivanka's social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible photos she's shared from her past appearances at awards shows to various events throughout the year.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a beautiful mint-green dress to the Internet Association's 2019 Internet Freedom Awards.
