Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Terrelle Pryor To One-Year Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten some help for quarterback Nick Foles.

According to Ian Rapoport, the team signed receiver Terrelle Pryor Thursday to a one-year deal. Financial details weren’t disclosed at this time.

Pryor didn’t have a great 2018, but he’s extremely physically gifted. Despite the fact he was a star quarterback in college, he’s done a very nice job of hanging around in the NFL as a receiver.

Now, has he been a superstar since making the transition from QB to WR? No, but he’s only been playing the position for a couple years. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million)

He’s going to need some time, but there’s no question he’s an impressive athlete.

Foles needs all the help he can get on offense with the Jaguars, and Pryor should be a solid option for him in the passing game. The Jags didn’t sign the Super Bowl champion in order to then not provide him with some weapons.

Pryor might not be a star, but he should be dependable. If he can even prove to be that, then this was a great move from Jacksonville.