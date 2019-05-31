Kevin Durant Out For NBA Finals Game 2

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Durant has been out since suffering a calf injury in Game 5 of the team’s second-round series against the Houston Rockets. (RELATED: REPORT: Kevin Durant To Miss Start Of Western Conference Finals)

Steve Kerr says that Kevin Durant will not play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/vhvVWLWxM5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2019



Durant missed Game 1 of the NBA Finals, in which the Warriors lost 118-109 to the Toronto Raptors Thursday night.

The Warriors have now lost four straight games in the NBA finals games without Durant going back to the 2016 NBA Finals when they lost three straight games to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. (RELATED: Watch LeBron James’ Heartfelt Speech At The Cavaliers Championship Parade [Video])

Needless to say, the Warriors are still very good without Durant. They swept the conference finals without him and won a title before he got there. The Warriors don’t need Durant to win a title, but they don’t have the same aura of invincibility without him.

Durant’s continued absence will make for a more compelling Finals, which is something fans desperately want after two straight Finals routes. Betonline.ag shows that 47 of America’s 50 states are rooting for Toronto.

Without Durant in the lineup, the Raptors at least have a shot. Toronto fans can hold on to hope for at least one more game.

Follow William Davis on Twitter