Malik McDowell Sued For $799,238 By The Seattle Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks draft pick Malik McDowell has been slapped with a massive lawsuit by the team.

According to The Detroit News, a lawsuit against McDowell was filed in court Wednesday for $799,238 after he refused to pay that amount when it was initially determined by an arbitrator.

The former Michigan State star suffered an injury on an ATV shortly after being drafted that pretty much ended his NFL career before it ever got started. The Seahawks are arguing he breached his contract by getting into a non-football injury, and they want a ton of the money they paid him after drafting him in 2017.

You really know an NFL player pissed off his team when they come for signing bonus money. It rarely happens.

Most of the time, signing bonus is just considered lost the moment a team hands it over. They only come after it if a player has really upset them. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agree s To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

It seems like never playing a game after an ATV accident is a great way to get yourself sued by the Seahawks, and I don’t blame the team one bit.

McDowell got drafted in the second round. What the hell was he doing whipping around on an ATV after getting some NFL money?

It’s almost like he was begging for something to happen. It’d be one thing if he blew out his leg during practice. The team wouldn’t come for anything at that point, but an insanely idiotic non-football injury is more than enough cause for the Seahawks to come calling for some cash.

I hope McDowell saved his money because it sounds like he is about to be writing a gigantic check to the Seahawks.

